Heavy vehicles banned on Vashi bridge on Sion-Panvel highway during peak hours

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 10:45 PM IST
Heavy vehicles banned on Vashi bridge on Sion-Panvel highway during peak hours | Twitter/@sumitkumarcse

Navi Mumbai traffic police have banned the entry of heavy vehicles during morning and evening peak hours on the Vashi toll bridge from July 23. The decision was taken owing to frequent traffic congestion and slowing down of vehicular movements during peak hours.

As per the decision, heavy vehicles will not be allowed from 7 am to 11 am in the morning and from 5 pm to 9 pm in the evening. A large number of heavy vehicles enter Navi Mumbai from the Pune-Mumbai highway and other highways.

According to traffic unit Vashi, due to the entry of heavy vehicles, the movement of vehicles slowed down during peak hours and in case there is any breakdown of any vehicles, the problem further escalates. Since the additional lane of the Vashi bridge is already going on, there is a need to prevent traffic along the stretch. Following a demand from the Vashi traffic unit, the DCP traffic issued the new guidelines and banned the entry of heavy vehicles during peak hours. However, essential service vehicles, police vehicles, fire brigade, and ambulances will be allowed.

In addition, due to a lack of parking spaces, heavy vehicles are parked along the highway in Panvel, CBD, Nerul, JNPT Road, Turbhe, and Vashi and they often lead to traffic congestion. Also, these vehicles leave for Mumbai during peak hours, adding additional pressure on traffic.

