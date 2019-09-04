Heavy to extremely heavy rains in next 3-4 days: IMD

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and its adjoining areas for the next three to four days. They have also issued an ‘orange alert’, with a forecast of heavy rainfall for September 6.

IMD officials said a cyclonic circulation over central parts of Madhya Pradesh and another similar system over Gujarat are drawing moisture from the Arabian Sea and enhancing westerly winds, leading to active monsoon conditions. “Due to the strengthening of monsoon currents and the formation of low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal, the rainfall intensity is very likely to increase over North Konkan, including Mumbai, in the next 48 hours,” he said.

Another IMD official said, on Tuesday they had issued an ‘orange alert’ for Palghar and other regions in Maharashtra like Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudhurg. “Parts of interior Maharashtra, especially Marathwada and Vidarbha, also recorded widespread rainfall under the influence of the weather system over Madhya Pradesh,” he added.

The rain recorded between September 2 and 3 by the Santacruz observatory was 131.4 mm -- very heavy rain category (115.6mm- 204.4mm) --, while the Colaba observatory received 80mm of rainfall.

The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover between 33 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius respectively. On Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 23.5 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels recorded at Colaba and Santacruz were 93 per cent respectively.

The IMD has also issued a warning for the fishermen of Maharashtra, advising them not to venture into the sea for the next two or three days as strong winds are blowing over the western-central and south-east Arabian Sea, at speeds of 45-55 kilometres per hour.