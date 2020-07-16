Mumbai Rains: Heavy rains leave Kurla subway in a sorry state

Following heavy spells of rains on Tuesday and Wednesday, Kurla subway is not only waterlogged but also stinks. Commuters have been complaining of suffocation while passing through it for past one week. Currently, it is the only way connecting Kurla east to west. Left with no options people are forced to take the route.

The subway was one of BMC's ambitious projects, as one of the city's longest subways under Kurla station's 10 parallel tracks. The construction began in 2002 and after years of delay was built at a cost of about Rs 9-crore. The subway was inaugurated in October 2017. Hardly a month after being inaugurated citizens had defaced it by littering, spitting on the walls and even on the ceilings.

Also, water had been spreading onto the floor at the entry/exit of both the sides due to seepage. In 2018, there was cosmetic action after that, but the subway remains without a security guard and maintenance till date and issue of water seeping in still persists.