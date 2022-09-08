Heavy rains hit Mumbai's Central Railway train services

Passengers waiting for local train at CSMT on Thursday late evening | FPJ/Kamal Mishra

The sudden heavy showers in Mumbai, on Thursday evening, hit the local train services of the central railway. According to railway officials, between 5:50 and 6:50 p.m, 96 mm of rain fall was recorded in the Kalwa-Mumbra section, which resulted in local train service getting delayed.

"Storm water from the city entered the platform of Mumbra station at around 6.30 pm, which badly hit the movement of local train service between Thane and Diva section," said a senior officer of CR.

When connected to Shivaji Sutar, CPRO CR, he said due to heavy rain in the evening, waterlogging was reported at several locations in the Thane-Kalyan section. As a result, a few local services were delayed by up to 30 minutes.

However, passengers said train services were running 30 to 40 minutes behind schedule. Sharad Patil (34), a resident of Dombivali, said, "His train was delayed by 40 minutes. He took the 7.14 pm Badlapur fast train from CSMT. Generally this train reaches Dombivali at around 8.10 pm, but on Thursday it reached at around 9 pm."

Not only did Patil face inconvenience caused by delays in local services, but hundreds of Mumbaikars also faced the same problem. Due to the late running of trains, huge crowds were also seen at busy stations like CSMT, Dadar, Ghatkopar, and Thane. WR CPRO has claimed that Western Railway suburban service was running normally.