IMD predicts heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad over next 48 hours

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, and the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad for the next 48 hours. IMD has not changed its orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rain warning for Mumbai and the rest of the Konkan coast for Sunday, and has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rain at isolated areas for Monday.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature hovered around 32 degree Celsius at both Colaba and Santacruz observatories respectively, while minimum temperature was also recorded around 26 degree Celsius. The relative humidity level was around 90 per cent and 81 per cent. After entering the state on Thursday, the southwest monsoon’s northern limit currently passes through Harnai in south Konkan, Baramati in Pune district, Beed in Marathwada, and Wardha in Vidarbha, covering most of Maharashtra.

"The onset of monsoons over the state of Maharashtra was declared on Thursday and as on Friday it advanced to a few more parts of the state like Harnai and Beed. In the coming 48 hours, the monsoons are expected to cover up the entire state including Mumbai," said Shubhangi Bhute, scientist, IMD Mumbai. IMD has also predicted 'heavy rain at isolated places' in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad In Pune, 'heavy rain at isolated placesin ghat areas' is predicted.

Mumbai has already reported above normal rainfall, which accompanied the cyclonic storm Nisarga last week. The total rain reported since June 1 this year by the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatory is 211 mm and 186.7 mm which is 89.5 mm and 71.9 mm above normal. BMC and city doctors have urged citizensto take extra precautions during the monsoon to avoid contracting dengue, leptospirosis or malaria.

“We have issued an advisory urging citizens to consult nearby doctors if they show any symptoms related to coronavirus or water-borne diseases. Moreover, they should avoid self-medication and eat healthy to boost their immune system,”said a BMC official.