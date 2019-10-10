Heavy rain batters Pune; tree falls on PMPML van

Pune: A tree fell on a service van of civic transport service PMPML, killing the driver, as heavy rains lashed the city on Wednesday evening. The service van had been sent to the busy Tilak Road to attend to another bus which had broken down.

As the maintenance and repair staff got down, Vijay Navdhane, the van's driver, parked it under a tree in a bylane, an official said.

As the luck would have it, the tree was uprooted due to the strong winds and crashed onto the van, trapping him inside. Navdhane was rescued, but succumbed to his injuries, the official further said.

The spell of rain lasted for about an hour. Waterlogging led to heavy traffic jams at many places.