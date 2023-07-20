Heavy Monsoon Showers Flood Thane: Highest Single-Day Rainfall Recorded | UNICEF/UN0698138/Hussain/AFP

Thane: The city of Thane received a whopping 213.84 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, with a civic official saying it is the highest single-day downpour here in this monsoon season.

Heavy rains lashed Thane and the neighbouring Palghar districts on Wednesday, causing water-logging in many localities, following which more than 250 families from low-lying areas in Thane were shifted to safer places, said a district information officer.

1,501.99 mm of rainfall this monsoon season

Some rivers in Thane and adjoining Raigad were in spate, said disaster management team officials. Yasin Tadvi, the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief in Thane, said, "The downpour in the city in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday was the highest single-day rainfall of this monsoon season. Earlier, on August 29 and August 30, 2017, Thane recorded 314 mm of rainfall."

The city has so far received 1,501.99 mm of rainfall this monsoon season, compared to 1,355.22 mm in the same period last year, said Tadvi.

Tadvi further informed, "The fire services attended to 68 complaints on Wednesday, including 30 cases of tree falls, 13 cases of tree branches falling, and eight cases of water-logging in different localities of Thane city."

