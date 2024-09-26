Heavy Monsoon Rains Lash Mumbai: BMC Advises Caution For Next 24 Hours As Season's Rain Tally Crosses 2500 mm Mark

Mumbai faces severe waterlogging and traffic chaos as heavy rains lead to a red alert in city | X

Mumbai: Over the last 24 hours, Mumbai has experienced significant rainfall, causing disruptions across the city and suburbs. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), areas such as Colaba and Santacruz saw downpours of 169.2 mm and 170.3 mm respectively. This has resulted in the total rainfall exceeding the annual average in many regions.

Total Rainfall Recorded

The total rainfall recorded in Colaba since the start of the monsoon has reached 2559.6 mm, which is 105.68% of the annual average. Similarly, Santacruz has received 2942.1 mm, which is 113.64% of its annual average.

𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐣𝐚𝐦 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐢 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 |

Ariel view of the ground situation. Thousands of vehicles still stranded following heavy downpour. pic.twitter.com/FqjZwbGZ3F — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) September 25, 2024

Impact Of Heavy Rainfall On Mumbai

In various parts of the city, waterlogging and other weather-related issues have been reported. Low-lying areas, including Hindmata, Andheri Subway, and Sion Road, saw significant water accumulation, although the situation improved by early morning on September 26 as water levels began to recede. The BMC also recorded incidents of tree falls, short circuits, and partial house collapses, but no fatalities were reported.

A total of 21 tree fall incidents were reported in various parts of the city, with the western suburbs being the worst affected with 14 cases. Additionally, 21 short circuits were also recorded across the city, though no major damages were reported.

A house collapse occurred in Tulsi Pada, Bhandup, in the early hours of September 26. Four people were trapped, but all were safely rescued. Three individuals were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

A minor landslide occurred at Hanuman Nagar in Bhandup West. One woman was injured in the incident and was immediately taken to MT Agarwal Hospital in Mulund for treatment. As a precaution, three nearby homes were evacuated.

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra | Torrential rains in Mumbai lead to landslide at the Mumbra by-pass road. pic.twitter.com/SZ1kVUHmz7 — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2024

The Colaba Meteorological Department has forecasted more heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. Thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds reaching 40-50 km/h are expected to impact parts of Mumbai. Citizens are urged to exercise caution and avoid waterlogged areas.

In light of the severe weather conditions, schools and colleges across Mumbai have been declared closed for the day. Public transport, however, continues to operate smoothly, with no significant disruptions reported on both road and rail networks. Authorities remain vigilant, monitoring the situation closely as Mumbai braces for another day of heavy rain.