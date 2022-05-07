Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets likely over Vidarbha during May 7 to 11: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department has said that the heat wave conditions in isolated pockets likely over Vidarbha during May 7 to May 11.

"Heat Wave conditions in isolated pockets likely over Vidarbha during 07th-11th and West Rajasthan during 08th-11th; south Haryana and East Rajasthan during 09th -11th; West Madhya Pradesh on 08th and 09th and south Punjab and Jammu Division on 10th & 11th May, 2022," IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal by Saturday evening, and into a cyclonic storm by Sunday evening, the India Meteorological Department said.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands till Saturday, the weather bureau said. Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph are likely over Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast and Bay of Bengal from today, and the weather is likely to intensify to gale winds with speeds reaching 70-80 kmph and gusting to 90 kmph by Tuesday. The weather bureau has issued warnings against fishermen venturing into Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal between today and Monday.

(With inputs from agenices)

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 08:24 PM IST