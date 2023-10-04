Health Parliament Joins Commonwealth Artificial Intelligence Consortium To Promote Sustainable Development

Artificial Intelliegence | Photo: Pinterest

Mumbai: Health Parliament, a distinguished Strategic Business Unit of Digital Health Associates based in India, is proud to announce the invitation to join the membership to the Commonwealth Artificial Intelligence Consortium (CAIC). This significant step underscores Health Parliament's commitment to fostering sustainable development through the ethical and responsible utilization of artificial intelligence (AI), and Dr. Rajendra Pratap Gupta, founder of Health Parliament will lead the Commonwealth AI Consortium for Capacity Building across the 56-member countries of Commonwealth.

The invitation for collaborative partnership signifies a concerted effort to advance the Commonwealth Secretariat's holistic strategy for advocating the ethical and responsible utilization of AI. The consortium brings together global technology firms, world-leading research institutions, and universities to chart the path toward a future where AI is harnessed to address critical global challenges.

Dr. Rajendra Pratap Gupta, Founder of Digital Health Academy and Health Parliament, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration and his appointment as the chair of the capacity building working group at the Consortium, saying, "Health Parliament and Digital Health Academy are fortunate to be invited to join the Commonwealth AI Consortium by the Commonwealth Secretariat. We congratulate the Commonwealth Leadership for this initiative, which is path-breaking and will ensure that the 56 member countries of the Commonwealth are future-ready with regard to leveraging the potential of Artificial Intelligence.

Vision alignment with goals and charter of Commonwealth AI Consortium

At the Health Parliament and Digital Health Academy, our vision aligns with the goals and charter of the Commonwealth AI Consortium, and we will contribute and lead some of the workstreams to help the member states catch up to speed with technology adoption. We look forward to active participation at this AI Consortium."

The Commonwealth Artificial Intelligence Consortium (CAIC), established earlier this year, is driven by the mandate established during the 2022 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). It focuses on empowering citizens with the skills required to fully leverage digital innovation and opportunities in the digital realm.

In alignment with the declaration of 2023 as the Commonwealth Year of Youth, CAIC places particular emphasis on engaging young people under the age of 30, who constitute 60 percent of the combined population of the Commonwealth.

Read Also AI To Be Included In Curriculum For Madrasa Students In UP

Health Department on the right technological path

Health Parliament's inclusion in the CAIC exemplifies the organization's commitment to advancing global health through cutting-edge technology and innovation. Together with the Commonwealth AI Consortium, the Health Parliament is poised to make significant strides towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced future.

Earlier, the Health Parliament became the founding member of the United Nations’ Internet Governance Forum’s Dynamic Coalition on Digital Health in 2022. Health Parliament is today reckoned amongst the world’s foremost think tanks working at the intersection of Technology and Healthcare.

Read Also Gen X, Millennials Eager To Leverage Artificial Intelligence At Work

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)