Headless corpse of missing 24-year-old from Virar found on hillside near Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Mumbai: Headless corpse of missing 24-year-old from Virar found on hillside |

A 24-year-old man's partially decomposed decapitated body with a missing left leg was discovered on a hillside close to Papad Khind Pond, just a few metres from the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Thursday at around 1.35 am, Virar police claimed.

During the search operation. the police found the severed head at some distance from the body. Police have not yet determined whether the victim's head was bitten off by an animal or if he was beheaded by someone.

Victim was reported missing

The victim has been identified as Adarsh Pandey who was reported missing since January 29. His parents reported him missing to the Virar police station after he didn't return from work and his phone was turned off.

The police are still investigating how Pandey died. According to officials, some of the deceased's torso flesh appears to have been eaten by wild animals.

According to the police, a few locals passing by the hill on their way to the other side of Virar noticed the decomposed body and notified Virar police.

A search operation has been launched for the missing head and other body parts.