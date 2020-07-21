'Head of secular democracy should refrain...': NCP leader Majeed Memon questions Uddhav's visit to Ram Temple

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed his party paved the way to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and removed roadblocks in the temple construction for the cause of Hindutva and not for politics.

"It needs to be seen how many people will be invited for the temple's ground-breaking ceremony next month and what social distancing measures will be taken at the event (in view of the COVID-19 outbreak)," he said. "What 'political social distancing' they will observe remains to be seen," Raut told reporters.

Raut's comments came when asked if Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on August 5 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the town for the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony to begin the construction of a grand Ram temple there.

(Inputs from Agencies)