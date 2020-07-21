'Head of secular democracy should refrain...': NCP leader Majeed Memon questions Uddhav's visit to Ram Temple

Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon on Tuesday questioned Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's decision to visit Ayodhya for the "bhoomi pujan" ceremony of Ram temple. The NCP leader said that the head of a secular democracy should refrain from promoting a particular religious activity.
Taking to Twitter, Majeed Memon wrote: "Uddhav Thackeray is among invitees for bhoomi pujan of Ram Temple. He may participate respecting Covid 19 restrictions in his personal capacity. The head of a secular democracy should refrain from promoting a particular religious activity."
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, a slugfest has erupted in Maharashtra among various political parties.
Majeed Memon on Monday had said that Uddhav Thackeray is "free to follow his faith" and has the liberty to go to Ayodhya. "CM Maharashtra is at liberty to go to Ayodhya as an individual following his faith. We cannot prevent anyone following his faith. As an individual, he is free to follow his faith," Memon had tweeted.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed his party paved the way to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and removed roadblocks in the temple construction for the cause of Hindutva and not for politics.
"It needs to be seen how many people will be invited for the temple's ground-breaking ceremony next month and what social distancing measures will be taken at the event (in view of the COVID-19 outbreak)," he said. "What 'political social distancing' they will observe remains to be seen," Raut told reporters.
Raut's comments came when asked if Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on August 5 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the town for the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony to begin the construction of a grand Ram temple there.
