 ‘He Was A Headmaster In The Assembly’: Emotional NCP Leader Hasan Mushrif Breaks Down While Paying Tribute To Ajit Pawar - VIDEO
Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif turned emotional in the Maharashtra Assembly while paying tribute to former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Recalling their close bond, Mushrif described Pawar as a disciplined & punctual leader with sharp administrative skills. He spoke of rushing to Baramati after the accident and remembered his personal moments with him.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai, Feb 23: The Maharashtra Assembly witnessed emotional scenes as Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif broke down while remembering former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Speaking during a tribute at the ongoing Budget Session, Mushrif said he shared a very close relationship with Ajit Pawar. As he began recalling their association, his voice trembled and he struggled to hold back tears. “Ajit Pawar has left us,” he said, pausing repeatedly as the House fell silent.

A Strict And Disciplined Leader

Reviewing Ajit Pawar’s leadership, Mushrif described him as punctual and uncompromising when it came to discipline. “He behaved like a headmaster in the Assembly,” he said, adding that Pawar kept a sharp watch on administration and officials.

According to Mushrif, Pawar had strong and often distinct views on issues concerning sugar factories and cooperative banks. He revealed that he had even met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss matters related to the sector.

article-image

Rushed To Baramati After The News

Mushrif said his heart sank when he received a phone call informing him about the accident. He immediately switched on the television and then rushed to Baramati. “I stayed there for two days without sleeping. I never imagined such news would come about our leader,” he said, breaking down again.

He also noted that while Baramati was Pawar’s political base, he had a special affection for Kolhapur.

Nine Oaths And Countless Memories

Recalling his own political journey, Mushrif said he was elected in 1999 and was made a minister within two months. “I took oath nine times. Ajit Dada would often joke that whenever I take oath, Mushrif Saheb is there,” he said. “This time, he left me behind.”

He fondly remembered Pawar’s neat attire and attention to detail, from Jodhpur coats during the Nagpur session to lighter robes in summer. The Assembly listened in silence as Mushrif’s tribute turned into a deeply personal farewell to a colleague and friend.

