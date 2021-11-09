e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 11,466 new COVID-19 cases and 460 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 07:42 PM IST

'He gave us strength and assurance': Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar after meeting Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar and father Dnyandev Wankhede on Tuesday met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and submitted a complaint against state minister Nawab Malik.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Redkar, a former actor, said, "I met governor Koshyari with my father-in-law Dnyandev Wankhede and sister-in-law Yasmeen Wankhede.

"We submitted a complaint about minister Nawab Malik's constant attacks on us," she said.

They were "humble people" but "family reputation is at stake due to constant attacks," she added.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar, father Dnyandeo, sister Yasmin to meet governor BS...

Asked about Koshyari's response, Redkar said, "He asked us to observe restraint and have patience, saying that truth shall prevail. We got a lot of positivity after meeting him." Malik, the state minority development minister, has levelled several allegations against Sameer Wankhede following the Narcotics Control Bureau's alleged drug bust on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast during which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was arrested.

The NCP leader alleged that Wankhede forged his birth certificate to get government job in the Scheduled Castes quota and concealed that he was born into a Muslim family.

Malik also accused him of running an extortion racket by falsely implicating people in drug cases.

Wankhede has denied all charges. His father has also filed a defamation case against Malik in the Bombay High Court.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev Wankhede, wife Kranti Redkar meet Ramdas Athawale;...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 07:42 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal