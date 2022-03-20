HC says film '83' can be released on OTT platforms

Viewers will now be able to watch Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83’ on Hotstar and Netflix.

The Bombay High Court on March 16 refused to restrain Star India (owner of OTT platform Hotstar) and Netflix from streaming the film on their respective broadcasting portals, while upholding the exploitation rights of Reliance Entertainment Studios.

Justice R.I. Chagla upheld the exploitation rights while hearing a plea filed by Mad Man Film Ventured Private Limited. The HC had toconsider the exploitation of satellite and/or digital media by Star and Netflix.

Mad Man Film Ventures contended that in the light of consent terms, the ownership of intellectual property of the ‘83’ was divided between itself (37.5%), Reliance Entertainment (37.5%) andVibri Media, one of the producers of the film (25%).

Counsel for Mad Man Virag Tulzapurkar claimed that the exploitation rights of the film vested with the company for the period after the first cycle (which was the first 10 years after release of the film).

