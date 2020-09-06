HC refuses to stay physical exams of MBBS and other medical courses

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by nine students seeking to stay the physical exams for MBBS course. The HC said these nine students cannot be considered as a "complete representation" of the student's fraternity.

The exams are scheduled to take place from September 8.

A bench of Justices of Amjad Sayed and Surendra Tavade dismissed the petition filed by nine students, all claiming to be living in "containment zones."

The students in their petitions claimed that majority of the MBBS aspirants were living in containment zones and that their examination centres were more than 50 kilometres away from their residence.

The students highlighted the fact that the majority of the schools and colleges have been used as quarantine centres and holding physical exams would endanger the lives of

lakhs of undergraduate students.

Further pointing out that many students were asked to go back to their hometowns after the lockdown was announced.

The students added that as per the guidelines of the state, each of them will have to mandatorily undergo the Covid test and have to quarantine themselves for 14 days. "But even after following all these safeguards there is still an uncertainty on how physical exams would be held and if there are least chances of transmission," the students argued.

"Holding offline exams would pose a high risk to not only the students but also the staff members and their families, whom these students would come in contact. Thus, it would be better to postpone the exams till normalcy resumes," they further argued.

Appearing for the state, additional government pleader Manish Pabale told the bench that the government has left it upon the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) to act as per its discretion and decide the issue.

Having considered the submissions, Justice Sayed refused to stay the physical exams saying that these nine students were not the voice of the entire student's fraternity.