HC orders Maha Govt to file detailed affidavit regarding its policy for purchasing cotton

In an important order, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has asked all the cotton farmers to put forth their grievances regarding the lapses on part of the Maharashtra government and other relevant authorities. The HC has also ordered the government to file a detailed affidavit regarding its policy for purchasing cotton from farmers and why it did not buy cotton from these farmers offline.

The HC has also ordered the government to purchase cotton, as much as possible, from the farmers, even offline, before June 12.

A bench of Justices Tanaji Nalawade and Shrikant Kulkarni passed the significant order while taking note of the plight of cotton farmers who are facing losses due to the delay on part of the authorities in purchasing their produce.

The bench said, "This court is allowing the farmers to put-forth their grievance of any nature in respect of the policy adopted by the government for purchasing the cotton, they can also voice their grievance such as they suffered loss due to this policy. The farmers will be required to produce documents which show they were compelled to sell cotton to private traders as it was not purchased by the government and thus they suffered loss."

The bench noted that the APMC was issuing tokens to farmers after which they sold the produce to the government authorities. However, there were allegations levelled by farmers that this token system was misused by the traders. "There are allegations that the traders were purchasing cotton at lower rate than the rates fixed by the government. There is such possibility but there is also another possibility of using present on-line process, and virtually preventing farmers from selling the cotton to the authorities at support price," the judges noted.

The bench further said that if such was the case (online procurement) then farmers could have been compelled to sell the cotton at lower rate to the traders. It accordingly ordered the government to place on record, the procedure adopted by the authorities for purchasing cotton from farmers, the complaints received from farmers, the funds which were made available for purchasing the cotton and also the extent of capacity of each centre created for purchasing the cotton of farmers.

"We would also like to know why the authorities did not procure cotton by using the offline mode. Let there be a detailed affidavit in this regard and till then the government must procure most of the cotton from farmers," Justice Nalavade said while placing the matter for hearing on June 12.