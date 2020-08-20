HC motivates frontline workers, Maha govt

"Hum Honge Kaamyab Ek Din" (we shall overcome someday), is what the Bombay High Court told the Maharashtra government and all the frontline workers to motivate them. The HC even lauded the efforts of the state authorities and officials, whom the court said, have been spending sleepless nights in a bid to contain the virus.

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Shrikant Kulkarni also asked the state to ensure that the front line workers get their regular payments, since they have been work in tirelessly in this battle against Covid 19 pandemic.

The judges also noted the "impressive" statistics that indicated India has a better recovery rate and a lower death rate, in comparison to the world.

"Thus, it would be unfair on our part to keep the Damocles Sword of initiating criminal action and registering of criminal offences (against public servants), hanging on the administration and Covid­19 front line workers," the bench observed.

"We have no doubt that the administration is working hard. However, black sheep are found in all walks of life and in all spheres. It is mostly such work shirkers and indisciplined employees, who give a set back to the spirit and momentum of hardworking employees and give a bad name to the system," the judges pointed out.

The bench had taken up a suo motu (on its own motion) PIL and dealt with all the issues arising out of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The PIL noted the issues such as denying admissions to Covid and non-Covid patients, overcharging of fees, dereliction and negligence on part of authorities etc.

While noting the "good work" of the authorities in containing the virus, the judges said that the state has been serving the mankind by its "splendid work."

"Service to mankind is service to the Lord Almighty. It is a pious act. Much has been done and lot more needs to be done," Justice Ghuge said in his 65-page judgment.

The bench referred to the poem of Robert Frost and also that by Charles Albert Tindley (I will overcome someday).

"The translation by Girija Kumar Mathur - Hum Honge Kaamyab Ek Din, will give all enough inspiration. We are sure that these words would inspire all those involved in the Covid19 battle, to continue their good work to save mankind," Justice Ghuge remarked.

Apart from the "motivation" the bench issued a slew of guidelines such as ensuring regulation of all hospitals, their fees, pressing in more ambulance services, roping in more hospitals to treat patients. The authorities are further ordered to increase the testing facilities in the state.

Even the fake news and rumour mongers, who circulate any false information regarding Covid19 and its treatment, vaccine etc have been ordered to be dealt with iron hands.