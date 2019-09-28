Hawker dies, 1 injured after tree falls in South Mumbai

On Friday, a 50-year-old hawker died, while a 36-year-old pedestrian suffered injuries in a tree fall incident at Abhyudaya Nagar, Kalachowki.

According to Hindustan Times, the incident took place around 4.20 pm, when the tree touching the boundary of the MHADA water pumping station at Abhyudaya Nagar collapsed. Nathuram Maurya, a 48-year-old Kurla resident, was at his makeshift shoe stall on the footpath when the tree branch came crashing down on him. After the incident, locals and authorities rushed the duo to KEM Hospital, where the hawker was declared dead on admission. The injured pedestrian, Shoheb Shaikh, is undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be stable.

A BMC official told the leading daily that, “The tree was inside a Mhada residential society and fell on the road killing where the hawker and the pedestrian were present. The cause of the tree fall is yet to be ascertained, as we don’t have a written complaint from the residents of the society stating that the tree needs to be trimmed.”

Since June 1, the city witnessed over 2,300 tree/branch collapse incidents. Three people had lost their lives in separate incidents on June 14, including one at a cooperative housing society. A fourth incident took place on August 11, killing an auto driver. A total of 15 injuries have been recorded in these mishaps so far.