'Have not yet announced mask free Maharashtra': CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the government has not announced the state mask free yet but also clarified that it is not forcing people to wear masks.

Thackeray was speaking at an event in Mumbai where he said, "I want to clarify that we are not forcing people to wear masks but we have not yet announced mask free state, so one must wear a mask."

The Maharashtra govt earlier this month had decided to withdraw all Covid-19 restrictions imposed under the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act in the state.

While the government advised the people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, wearing a mask is no more mandatory but has been made optional.

The decision of lifting all restrictions was taken in the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who issued instructions to the administration to issue an order in this regard immediately.

“Gudi Padwa is the beginning of the new year. This is the day to start a new work by keeping aside the old one. For the last two years, we have successfully battled the deadly coronavirus, and today it seems to be fading. To make a fresh start, the restrictions imposed during the corona period under the Disaster Management Act as well as the Epidemic Diseases Act are being completely lifted from Gudi Padwa (April 2),” said Thackeray, in a statement issued by the CM secretariat.

He, however, added that to prevent future outbreaks of Covid-19, people need to wear masks, follow social distancing and get vaccinated. “People should take care of themselves and others by following Covid-appropriate behaviour,” said Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra today reported 84 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 78,76,925, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,834 with no fresh fatality, a health department official said.

The addition to the day's tally was far less than the 144 cases logged on Sunday, he said, adding that four of eight circles in the state, namely Akola, Latur, Nashik and Aurangabad did not report a single case.

