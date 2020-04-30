Have non-Covid health issues? Call 1916

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up a helpline number for citizens with non-coronavirus issues during this pandemic. Non-Covid patients can now call 1916 (the helpline number) if they want to locate a hospital in the city where only nonCOVID patients are treated and need directions.

This comes after these patients have been turned away from both civic and private hospitals, because they are non-Covid cases. If necessary, civic authorities can also arrange ambulances for them.

One day after BYL Nair Hospital was converted to a dedicated Covid hospital, a 30-year-old chronic kidney patient was refused admission there. The patient and his relative were sent to JJ Hospital, from where they were sent to St George Hospital, which finally admitted him.

But by then, his condition had deteriorated, and he succumbed to his illness on April 20. Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said they had received several such complaints of nonCOVID patients being turned away from hospitals, causing them to miss their routine check-ups and treatment.

“After hearing all complaints, we decided to use the BMC helpline, to guide other patients to non-Covid hospitals. We have appointed medical officers who have a list of hospitals where only nonCOVID patients are being treated,” he said. There is a prescribed protocol for such patients.

They must first call 1916 and ask for information on the nearest non-Covid hospital. The medical officer attending the call will guide them accordingly.