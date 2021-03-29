'Have asked CM to consider other options': Nawab Malik after Uddhav Thackeray directs officials to 'prepare for lockdown'

With each passing day, the state of Maharashtra has been reporting massive surge in COVID-19 cases owing to which CM Uddhav Thackeray led government has issued several guidelines, stricter rules along with imposition of night curfew. While, if the cases don't see a decline then the CM has hinted of another lockdown in the state.
After Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik has expressed disapproval over the lockdown decision by saying that, "We can't afford lockdown. We've asked CM to consider other options." The lockdown that was imposed last year had left many in the state surviving through severe crisis. To avoid the same kind of situation Nawab Malik has made such request to the CM.
Further he added that due to rising cases, the CM has directed administration to prepare for lockdown but that doesn't mean that lockdown is inevitable. "If people follow rules, it can be avoided," he added.
Today, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut too had appealed the CM of not going with the decision of imposing a lockdown, he has rather appealed to put in place restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.
The state BJP president Chandrakant Patil too, is not in favour of another lockdown.
Recalling last year's lockdown, Raut said, "last year’s lockdown, too, was lifted in phases as restrictions were put in place." “This should be done again because if a lockdown happens, the economy will be devastated. The government, too, will not get taxes. Both the government and the people will be hit," he added.
Meanwhile, the state today recorded a slight dip in the cases as 31,643 tested positive unlike last three days where cases above 35,000 have been recorded consistently.
