'Have asked CM to consider other options': Nawab Malik after Uddhav Thackeray directs officials to 'prepare for lockdown'

With each passing day, the state of Maharashtra has been reporting massive surge in COVID-19 cases owing to which CM Uddhav Thackeray led government has issued several guidelines, stricter rules along with imposition of night curfew. While, if the cases don't see a decline then the CM has hinted of another lockdown in the state.

After Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik has expressed disapproval over the lockdown decision by saying that, "We can't afford lockdown. We've asked CM to consider other options." The lockdown that was imposed last year had left many in the state surviving through severe crisis. To avoid the same kind of situation Nawab Malik has made such request to the CM.

Further he added that due to rising cases, the CM has directed administration to prepare for lockdown but that doesn't mean that lockdown is inevitable. "If people follow rules, it can be avoided," he added.