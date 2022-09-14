Have an important story or image to share? Get in touch with The Free Press Journal

File Photo

Get in touch with The Free Press Journal.

If you have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news story send them to us by clicking this form or tweet us @fpjindia

If you come across a pothole or something you would like us to write about, please contact us and our journalists will get back to you. We encourage citizen journalism and would like you to engage with us regularly.

In some cases your text, as well as your images, may be used on Free Press Journal output. We will publish your name as you provide it (unless you ask us not to) but we will never publish your mobile number.

In certain circumstances we may keep your details to contact you in the future about a story, but we will never keep your details longer than is necessary.

We aim to provide you with a platform where you can directly address the authorities of the problems/issues in your area.

Read Also Mumbai to get 227 free healthcare centres: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde