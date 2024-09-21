Hate Speeches: NCP Demands Action Against Nitesh Rane

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane | File Photo

Unhappy over the provocative statements against minorities, an MLC of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday wrote to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding action against BJP leader Nitesh Rane.

In his letter to Fadnavis, MLC Satish Chavan, who represents Kudal assembly constituency, alleged that BJP MLA Rane was creating rift between communities with his statements.

NCP chief and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has also expressed his reservations about the inflammatory statements made in recent times.

Reacting on it, Rane said let the Deputy CM say what he wants. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti, comprising the Shiv Sena and BJP.

Chavan in his letter says that the assembly elections are around the corner, and Rane is making controversial statements about the Muslim community and their religious places for the sake of politics. The statements had angered the Muslim community, and despite cases being registered against him, the BJP MLA continued to make these statements.

Chavan has also urged the BJP to conduct an inquiry and take appropriate action.

Earlier this month, cases were registered against Rane at police stations in Ahmednagar, Beed and Thane districts for his statements targeting the Muslim community at public gatherings.

His recent statement, 'give a day off to the police force and let Hindus and Muslims come face to face then let us see who returns back to home,' has received flak from various quarters. Rane, the son of former CM and Union minister Narayan Rane appears defiant and unafazed while continuing his tirade against minorities.