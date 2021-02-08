'Has MVA govt lost all its senses?' Devendra Fadnavis lashes out after Anil Deshmukh orders probe into tweets by celebs on farmers' protest

Earlier in the day, Deshmukh termed the "similar" tweets a "serious" matter and ordered the Intelligence Department to go into the background of the tweets.

The development came after Maharashtra Congress Spokesperson Sachin Sawant and other leaders lodged a complaint, demanding to know if "these celebs are under any kind of pressure to post tweets in support of the BJP-led government at the Centre".

After international pop star Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg's posts on the farmers' protest in India, many Indian celebrities like Bollywood actors and sportspersons, including cricketers, had called for unity through tweets.

Sawant contended that these tweets were a "coordinated effort" as many of them were similarly worded, posted around the same time with common hashtags, which raised suspicions as to whether they were posted under some external pressure.

The celebs used similar hashtags like #IndiaTogether, #IndiaAgainstPropagada to counter the tweets posted by foreign celebs, who came out in support of the Indian peasantry.

"Reactions on the farmers protest are coming from across the world and many celebrities have reacted. But you have a question about the timing of these tweets and whether these were made under pressures. The tweets by Akshay Kumar and Saina Nehwal look similar," Deshmukh said.

Deshmukh pointed out that there was not even a single word that was different in some of the tweets, which was a serious matter.

(With IANS inputs)