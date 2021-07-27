Has ACB issued lookout notice against former Mumbai CP Parambir Singh? Here's what agency has to say

An ACB official has refuted media reports about a lookout circular issued against Param Bir Singh, saying no such action has been taken by the anti-graft agency.

The ACB recently initiated an open inquiry into the allegations of corruption levelled against Singh by inspector Anup Dange, who was suspended last year and reinstated into the police force earlier this year.

According to the ACB, Dange had alleged that he was approached by a man claiming to be Param Bir Singh's relative and demanded a bribe of Rs 2 crore to reinstate him into the force.

During the open inquiry against Singh, the name of Jitu Navlani, who owns a bar and restaurant in south Mumbai, cropped up, and the ACB has issued a lookout circular against him, the official said.

Notably, the Marine Drive police here recently registered an FIR on charges of extortion against Singh and seven others.

Besides, another FIR on charges of extortion and kidnapping was registered against Singh and others at Kopri police station in neighbouring Thane.

When contacted, the Mumbai and Thane police also said they have so far not issued any lookout notice against Singh.

In other case, the Supreme Court on Monday posted for July 30 hearing a plea filed by former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seeking protection from "coercive action" in a money laundering case.

A Bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar adjourned the hearing of the matter today and said it would hear on Friday at 2 pm the plea of Deshmukh.

The apex court asked counsel of Deshmukh to give a copy of the petition to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the state of Maharashtra.

The ED has alleged that Rs 4.7 crore collected from orchestra bars by dismissed cop Sachin Waze, allegedly on Deshmukh's instructions, was transferred to the former minister's Nagpur- based educational trust by his son, who routed it via two hawala operators and showed it as a donation.

Deshmukh is the president of the trust and his two sons, Salil and Hrishikesh, are trustees.

Earlier on June 25, the ED had raided Deshmukh's residences in Nagpur and Mumbai. Raids were conducted at five places.

After the raids, Deshmukh had said that former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had made false allegations against him after he was removed from the post over his suspicious role.

The case against the former Home Minister was registered on May 11. Earlier in April, the CBI had conducted raids at four premises of Deshmukh after registering an FIR against him in connection with the case.

An FIR was filed based on Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and criminal conspiracy (IPC 120 B).

Param Bir Singh, in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month.

Waze was arrested in March in connection with the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe into the case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.