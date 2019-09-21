Haryana-based security guard held for stalking, making lewd calls to women

Mumbai: Wadala Truck Terminus (TT) Police have arrested a Haryana-based security guard for harassing women by calling and talking to them in an indecent manner. The accused, Vijaykumar Gupta, introduced himself as a courier boy, tried to establish a close relation and when things went sour, he also threatened them for life. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and police have seized several SIM cards from him.

According to police sources, a Wadala resident was constantly pestered by a man between July 29 and September 12, who identified himself as Akash, an employee of a courier services company. This man tried to establish close relationships over calls and messages, following which he started sending lewd messages. Irked by these uncalled for conversations, the woman warned him of going to the police if these calls did not stop. Much to her surprise, the man identifying himself as Akash, threatened to kill her if she approaches authorities. The woman then went and registered a complaint at Wadala Truck Terminus (TT) police station on August 30.

Police began the investigation and formed teams to find out where the calls were made from. To investigate further, a police team went to Delhi, Haryana and Gurugram for 17 days; and arrested Gupta, a security guard at a plush Haryana society. During interrogation, Gupta revealed that he had accessed the contacts of the visitors saved in the mobile application of the housing society. Police also found various stolen SIM cards and mobile phones stashed away in Gupta's house, which he used to make the lewd calls and messages. Moreover, police also found a small diary, where Gupta had written all the numbers of the women.

Police have booked Gupta under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for stalking (section 354d), criminal intimidation (section 506(2)) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.