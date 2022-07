Representative Image |

Mumbai: The BMC will distribute 50 lakh national flags to citizens to hoist at home under the Har Ghar Tiranaga initiative.

The decision was taken at a meeting held by Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Friday evening.

Chahal has also called for the involvement of NGOs, self-help groups and volunteers for this initiative. He has instructed usage of media to create public awareness for active participation from every citizen.