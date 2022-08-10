Har Ghar Tiranga: 1.5 lakh flags for distribution in Mumbai found defective | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The BMC has been distributing Indian flags in various wards of Mumbai under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. However, the civic body also had to send back 1.5 lakh flags that were found to be defective. A delegation headed by former mayor Kishori Pednekar met Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and expressed anger, with warnings of a protest against the BMC if strict action is not taken against the manufacturer.

“The flags which the BMC employees are distributing are clearly flouting and violating provisions of Article 51 A (a) of the Indian Constitution of India, 1950,” said Pednekar, backed Shiv Sena leader Pandurang Sakpal and others.

The BMC's target is to distribute around 35 lakh flags in the city by August 11, and the civic body managed to distribute 17 lakh flags by Tuesday.

According to the civic sources, the outer dimensions of the flags are not in proportion, while the tricolour bands are not of equal widths. Further, the spacing between the spokes of the Ashoka Chakra are not uniform, with many flags having the chakra off-centre.

BMC to distribute - 35L flags

Distributed till Tuesday - 17L flags

Flags replaced - 1.5L