e-Paper Get App

Har Ghar Tiranga: 1.5 lakh flags for distribution in Mumbai found defective

The BMC's target is to distribute around 35 lakh flags in the city by August 11

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
Har Ghar Tiranga: 1.5 lakh flags for distribution in Mumbai found defective | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The BMC has been distributing Indian flags in various wards of Mumbai under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. However, the civic body also had to send back 1.5 lakh flags that were found to be defective. A delegation headed by former mayor Kishori Pednekar met Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and expressed anger, with warnings of a protest against the BMC if strict action is not taken against the manufacturer.

“The flags which the BMC employees are distributing are clearly flouting and violating provisions of Article 51 A (a) of the Indian Constitution of India, 1950,” said Pednekar, backed Shiv Sena leader Pandurang Sakpal and others.

The BMC's target is to distribute around 35 lakh flags in the city by August 11, and the civic body managed to distribute 17 lakh flags by Tuesday.

According to the civic sources, the outer dimensions of the flags are not in proportion, while the tricolour bands are not of equal widths. Further, the spacing between the spokes of the Ashoka Chakra are not uniform, with many flags having the chakra off-centre.

BMC to distribute - 35L flags

Distributed till Tuesday - 17L flags

Flags replaced - 1.5L

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiHar Ghar Tiranga: 1.5 lakh flags for distribution in Mumbai found defective

RECENT STORIES

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 8th time, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav sworn in as his deputy

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 8th time, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav sworn in as his deputy

No cap on domestic airfares from August 31: Centre

No cap on domestic airfares from August 31: Centre

Sharad Pawar accuses BJP of finishing off regional allies, backs Nitish Kumar for snapping ties with...

Sharad Pawar accuses BJP of finishing off regional allies, backs Nitish Kumar for snapping ties with...

Mumbai: Motorman's alertness averts major accident on Central Railway, here's how

Mumbai: Motorman's alertness averts major accident on Central Railway, here's how

Prophet remark row: SC transfers all FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi Police

Prophet remark row: SC transfers all FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi Police