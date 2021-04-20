Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Maharashtra govt bans gatherings due to COVID-19 surge - check out full list of guidelines

Amid the massive rise in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued guidelines for the upcoming Hanuman Jayanti. The festival is celebrated on a large scale and with a lot of enthusiasm in Maharashtra, however, this year due to the 'lockdown-like' curbs in the state, the government has ordered people to celebrate it at their homes. This year Hanuman Jayanti falls on April 27.

Check out the full list of guidelines:

1. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on a large scale. But this year, to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, people are expected to celebrate it in a simple manner at their homes.

2. Every year while celebrating Hanuman Jayanti, various programs are organized all over Maharashtra. However, due to the increasing prevalence of COVID-19, all religious places have been closed and people will not be able to visit the temple. Bhajans, kirtans, recitations, etc., or any other form of religious, cultural or social activities should not be held in public this year.

3. If possible, the manager/trustee of the temple should make the darshan available online through cable networks, websites, Facebook, etc.

4. Prabhat pheris, processions must not be taken out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Similar guidelines had also been issued during Ganeshotsav, Eid, Dussehra, and Christmas.