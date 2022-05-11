Hanuman Chalisa row: MLA Ravi Rana says sedition charge against them unfortunate

Amravati MLA Ravi Rana on Wednesday said that it’s unfortunate that CM Uddhav Thackeray has imposed British-era sedition sections against people who want to recite Hanuman Chalisa.

Rana also made allegations against Mumbai Commissioner of Police Sanjay Pande and said that he had arrested him and his MP-wife Navneet Rana to please the CM.

Rana said, “Britishers used to impose sedition against freedom fighters. To do away with the troubles related to Hinduism, unemployment, and loadshedding in Maharashtra, we had decided to chant Hanuman Chalisa. But we were arrested and a sedition charge was slapped against us. We underwent 14 days of imprisonment. I am thankful to the Supreme Court that gave a stay on such a charge.”

On May 23, Navneet Rana will meet Lok Sabha chairman Om Birla about her arrest, and narrate the incidents related to it.

Ravi Rana also expressed displeasure over the notice sent to him by the BMC over his Khar flat. He said, “We bought that flat with our hard-earned money but Uddhav Thackeray has many properties in Mumbai. I will address rallies during the BMC election.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:28 PM IST