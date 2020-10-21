Hansa Research Foundation denied temporary relief in suit against Arnab and Republic TV

In a civil suit filed by Hansa Research Foundation against ARG Outlier Media Network Private Limited, the channel that owns Republic India and Republic Bharat, a city court on Wednesday rejected a prayer for an temporary injunction and order restraining the channels from broadcasting an internal report of the Hansa Research Foundation in its programmes.

Hansa had said that the channels have no right to refer in their broadcasts to its internal document, which they are calling the ‘Hansa report’ and had sought a permanent injunction and order restraining the channels and Arnab Goswami from broadcasting it.

Hansa had sought a temporary order of restraint on the channels. Appearing for Goswami and ARG, advocate Pradeep Gandhy had opposed the prayer for temporary injunction. The city civil court, on Wednesday, denied the agency the ad-interim relief. The matter has been adjourned to November 25.

The internal report prepared by Hansa Research Foundation to be given to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) was aired by the channels on October 10.