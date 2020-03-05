Hammer was up: Nirav Modi's expensive paintings, watches, Rolls Royce - Sold

Mumbai: MF Husain's 1972 oil on canvas painting titled 'Battle of Ganga and Jamuna: Mahabharata 12' was among the 40 lots seized from fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi that went under the hammer at a city auction house and sold at a world record price of 13 crores 44 lakhs, a little over the base estimate of 12 crores the piece was expected to fetch.

Nirav Modi's Rolls Royce Ghost sold at over Rs. 1.50 crore.

Among paintings, a 1935 masterpiece of an important Indian artist Amrita Sher-Gil titled 'Boys with Lemons' - an oil on canvas went under the hammer at over 15.50 crores. A Raja Ravi Verma oil on canvas sold at over 2.5 crores.

Urging bidders to bid higher the auctioneer was heard saying, "It (money) goes to the government of India. All for a good cause, come on!"