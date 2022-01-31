Haj 2022: Last date to fill online application form extended to February 15

The Haj Committee of India has extended the last date for applying for annual pilgrimage Haj.

In a circular dated January 30, the Haj Committee stated that "the last date for filling up of online Haj application forms by intending pilgrims is extended up to February 15, 2022."

Earlier, the last date to apply was January 31.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had earlier announced significant reforms and enhanced facilities for the pilgrimage.

Indian Haj pilgrims will promote 'vocal for local' and go there with indigenous products, Naqvi said. Haj pilgrims used to buy bed sheets, pillows, towels, umbrellas and other items in Saudi Arabia in foreign currency but this time, most of these goods will be bought in India in Indian currency.

Over 3,000 women had applied for Haj 2020 and 2021 under the "without Mehram" (male companion) category, he said. Their applications will be eligible for Haj 2022 also, he said, adding other women can also apply for Haj 2022 under the "without Mehram" category, under which they will be exempted from the lottery system.

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 04:26 PM IST