Hail storm or snowfall in Nagpur?

Mumbai: The New Year began on a thunderous note for the state’s farmers. The interiors of Maharashtra are experiencing moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorm and hailstorm for the past two days and this may impact their crop, if the trend persists.
In fact, Nagpur, where it has been raining heavily over the last two days, the district witnessed snowfall at some places on Thursday afternoon, leading to a 2°C drop in temperature. The minimum temperature recorded was 12°C.
However, the IMD has predicted that the freak weather would peter out after Friday, although the sky would remain cloudy and hazy conditions would persist for 48 hours. Isolated rain and hailstorm was observed over Marathwada and in parts of Vidarbha, including Amravati and Nagpur, said a weather official.
Since Wednesday, Nagpur has received 13mm of rain, followed by Amravati 9mm, Wardha 3mm, and Yavatmal 1mm. Meanwhile, many villages around Nagpur were hit by the hailstorm which may have damaged orange, mosambi and cotton crop.
Senior IMD official said they do not expect any significant weather activities Thursday onward.
“An isolated pocket of east Vidarbha may get light rainfall but gradually the weather will become dry,’’ he said.
On the other hand, in Mumbai, the IMD has predicted that maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to decrease by 4-5 degrees Celsius in the next two to three days.
