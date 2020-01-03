Hail storm or snowfall in Nagpur?

However, the IMD has predicted that the freak weather would peter out after Friday, although the sky would remain cloudy and hazy conditions would persist for 48 hours. Isolated rain and hailstorm was observed over Marathwada and in parts of Vidarbha, including Amravati and Nagpur, said a weather official.

Since Wednesday, Nagpur has received 13mm of rain, followed by Amravati 9mm, Wardha 3mm, and Yavatmal 1mm. Meanwhile, many villages around Nagpur were hit by the hailstorm which may have damaged orange, mosambi and cotton crop.

Senior IMD official said they do not expect any significant weather activities Thursday onward.

“An isolated pocket of east Vidarbha may get light rainfall but gradually the weather will become dry,’’ he said.

On the other hand, in Mumbai, the IMD has predicted that maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to decrease by 4-5 degrees Celsius in the next two to three days.