Gyms and salons to re-open from June 28 in Maharashtra amid 'Mission Begin Again'

The Maharashtra Government has decided to reopen gyms and salons in the state from June 28, said Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh on Thursday. The Government will soon issue a list of the guidelines to be followed to control the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, he added.
Shaikh further said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi Government has not yet taken any decision on allowing religious gatherings in the state.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. "The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 142900. Today, newly 3890 patients have been identified as positive.Also newly 4161 patients have been cured today, totally 73792 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 62354," tweeted state health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday evening.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now taking a leaf from the success against COVID-19 notched in Dharavi and implementing a similar strategy for the north-east and north-west suburbs of Mumbai.
The Rapid Action Plan (RAP), found effective in Dharavi and Worli in the public-private-partnership model, is being implemented in Mulund-Bhandup and Dahisar-Borivali-Kandivali-Malad suburbs which continue to record an alarming number of cases daily.
"As in Dharavi and Worli, we shall focus on containing the spread of Covid-19 with a series of initiatives in these suburbs and screening at least 10,000 homes in each Ward to cover over 25 lakh people next week," said an official.
To expedite testing, Maharashtra is procuring ICMR-approved 100,000 Rapid Antigen Test Kits from SD Biosensor, South Korea - which can provide results in just 30 minutes - for people living in all the corona hotspots in Mumbai and Pune.
With this, the number of daily tests in Mumbai is expected to go up by nearly 35 per cent to 6,000, though Delhi conducts more than 15,000 tests per day.
(With IANS inputs)
