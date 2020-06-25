Gyms and salons to re-open from June 28 in Maharashtra amid 'Mission Begin Again'

The Maharashtra Government has decided to reopen gyms and salons in the state from June 28, said Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh on Thursday. The Government will soon issue a list of the guidelines to be followed to control the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, he added.

Shaikh further said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi Government has not yet taken any decision on allowing religious gatherings in the state.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. "The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 142900. Today, newly 3890 patients have been identified as positive.Also newly 4161 patients have been cured today, totally 73792 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 62354," tweeted state health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday evening.