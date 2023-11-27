Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Gurudwaras Across Mumbai Host Grand Gurupurab Celebrations; Langar Lines Overflow Despite Rain

Langar at the Chembur gurudwara | Vijay Gohil

Gurudwaras across Mumbai organised a day of prayers, discourses, and langar or a free kitchen. At many gurudwaras, prayers went on till midnight. However, the main programme in the city, which was to be held on Monday at the Diwanchand Ramsaran Compound, Wadala, also known as Gurupurab Ground, could not be held because of the rains that lashed the city on Sunday evening."

Chembur gurudwara | Vijay Gohil

The ground was wet and there was a prediction of more rain for the day. We decided to cancel the programme at Wadala and shift it to Dadar, but the Dadar gurudwara does not have much space. The crowds spilled to other gurudwaras, including the one at Chembur " said Puran Singh Banga of Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar, Chembur.

Long lines jot langar

At the Chembur temple, the lines were so long that the langar service which started at 1pm continued till 6pm. The meals included roti, dal, sabzi and a milkshake, and about 20,000 to 25,000 devotees ate at the langar. "This was because of the spillover from Dadar," said Banga.

"Also, a lot of Sindhis in the area revere Guru Nanak. So, the crowds were big."The city's largest Gurudwara, the Guru Singh Sabha at Dadar, held programmes between 5.30 am and 5.30pm. Events included kirtan and katha or lectures, said Kulwant Singh from the Guru Singh Sabha.Sikhs said that Nanak spoke of one God, universal brotherhood, love, humility, simplicity, equality and tolerance.

"He embraced all faiths"

He did not restrict himself to one religion, instead choosing to embrace the teachings of all faiths. "Hence it was said, “Guru Nanak Shah Fakir, Hindu ka Guru, Mussalman ka pir”, said a community member from Chembur.Nanak laid the three pillars of Sikhism: Naam japna, Kirat karni and Vand chakhna, which means reciting and repeating the name of God, earning one’s livelihood with honest work, and sharing resources with the community.

Langar at the Chembur gurudwara. | Vijay Gohil

"Sikhs believe that when a person follows these three principles, he or she is well on his way to realising the potential and purpose of life," said Banga.Exemplifying this thought, the Sri Dasmesh Darbar Gurudwara at Sion welcomed devotees from diverse religions at their langar where the meal included kadi chawal, mixed vegetable curry, kheer and meetha perhaps, a sweet. "Guru Nanak's mission was to unite everyone," said Omkar Singh Matta, president of the gurudwara.