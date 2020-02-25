Gujarati youth shift to creative practical careers away from family business

Mumbai: The Gujarati community is witnessing a new trend. The youngsters are now changing their preferences and making a move towards courses like bachelor of mass media (BMM), bachelor of managment studies (BMS), human resource (HR) and communications instead of the usual trend of master’s in business administration (MBA) programme. Both the students and the working professionals said they pursue MBA programme because of parental influence and family businesses.

“After completing the four-year computer engineering, I am now pursuing an MBA,” Jeenal Shah, a student, said, adding, “I completed my engineering last year, but my father has an e-commerce business, so he wants me to manage the business part. So, I decided to pursue the MBA to help my family business. I want to start working soon.”

Family business and parental influence plays an important role in deciding careers, according to Yatin Kothari, a Class 12 science student at the Mithibai College, Vile Parle.

Kothari said, “Both my parents are doctors. I want to help them in their profession. My parents want me to pursue an MBA after my bachelor of science (BSc). I don’t want to be a doctor but following the influence of my parents, I want to have multiple degrees to my credit.”

On the other hand, many youngsters of the Gujarati community are shifting towards creative art and self-financial courses.

Kanchan Mehta, an HR professional said, “I pursued my BMS and my parents were supportive. I did not want to follow career paths which my parents chose. I wanted to do something different. Most of my friends from our community are keen on doing self-financing or professional courses like management studies or communication, as there are better job opportunities.”

Creative art and practical courses are fun to learn and seek employment too, according to Varun Joshi, a graphic designer.

Joshi said, “I have been working as a graphic designer for the last three years. I chose this stream because it is fun to learn. Also, with digital businesses growing, there are a lot of job opportunities in the field as every company, startup, agency or corporate firm requires a graphic designer. And you do not need many degrees in this field. Your portfolio and work speak volumes. It is better than spending exorbitant fees for various degrees.”

Parents opined their children are interested in fields, which are more practical.

Hetal Desai, a parent said, “Once they finish their bachelor’s or master’s degree, our children want to work. They look at their friends who start earning early so they want to earn too. They are more inclined towards practical courses, as it gives them the freedom to follow what they like. The trend of engaging youngsters in the family business is a passe and we, as parents, should not pressure our wards into doing anything they don’t want.”