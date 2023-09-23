 Gujarat: Sharad Pawar Meets Gautam Adani At His Residence In Ahmedabad For 'Private' Program
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGujarat: Sharad Pawar Meets Gautam Adani At His Residence In Ahmedabad For 'Private' Program

Gujarat: Sharad Pawar Meets Gautam Adani At His Residence In Ahmedabad For 'Private' Program

When asked about it, Pawar's grandson and NCP MLA Rohit Pawar said that such informal meetings lead to framing of state policies.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 08:21 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday met industrialist Gautam Adani at his residence in Ahmedabad. 

Pawar along with Adani inaugurated India's first lactoferrin plant "Exympower" at Vasna, Chacharwadi near Ahmedabad in Gujarat. After the program the duo had one-on-one discussion for about 45 min at Adani's Ahmedabad residence, sources said.

When asked about it Pawar's grandson and NCP MLA Rohit Pawar said that such informal meetings lead to framing of state policies.

"What is so strange?" asks Pawar's grandson

"What is so strange about Sharad Pawar meeting Gautam Adani? They do meet often. Sharad Pawar keeps meeting Ambani, Adani... He meets even smaller industrialists. At such meetings discussions about the development of the state and the nation take place. Such discussions later lead to the state policies. Policies can't be formed without taking into account all the stakeholders," Rohit Pawar told the media on Saturday.

Pawar's meetings with Adani had always remained in news for one reason or the other. Recently, the interaction between the duo grabbed media attention on April 20, when the business tycoon met Sharad Pawar at the latter's Mumbai residence. The Hindenburg report was the hot topic back then and the duo had talks for about a couple of hours. After the meeting Pawar had openly backed the Adani group while brushing away the allegations levelled in the report. After that the duo again met at Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence Silver Oak on June 2. The meeting lasted only for about half an hour.

The issue of meetings between the duo came up for discussion again about three weeks back when the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi renewed his party's attack against the Adani group during I.N.D.I.A. block meet in Mumbai. Interestingly, despite their differences over Adani, the Congress accepted Pawar as one of the coordinators of the I.N.D.I.A. allIance.

Read Also
Maharashtra: NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar Left With Few MLAs As EC Reply Reveals Magnitude Of Party's...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: ‘Several Key Changes Will Be Brought In To Boost Cooperative Sector,’ Says Amit Shah

Mumbai: ‘Several Key Changes Will Be Brought In To Boost Cooperative Sector,’ Says Amit Shah

Mira-Bhayandar: Adani Electricity Deploys Mobile Genius Pay Kiosk Vans To Ease Bill Payments In...

Mira-Bhayandar: Adani Electricity Deploys Mobile Genius Pay Kiosk Vans To Ease Bill Payments In...

Mira-Bhayandar Land Grab Scam: EOW Arrests Ex-VVMC Corporator For Constructing 41 Illegal Buildings...

Mira-Bhayandar Land Grab Scam: EOW Arrests Ex-VVMC Corporator For Constructing 41 Illegal Buildings...

Mumbai News: Diamond Merchant Cheated Of ₹72 Lakh; Case Registered

Mumbai News: Diamond Merchant Cheated Of ₹72 Lakh; Case Registered

'Real Struggle To Make Police Independent Of Political Executive Is Like Independence Struggle’:...

'Real Struggle To Make Police Independent Of Political Executive Is Like Independence Struggle’:...