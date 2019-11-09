Gujarat robber arrested from Mumbai

Mumbai: City crime branch has arrested a serial robber who fled to Mumbai after looting an angadia (courier) in Gujarat in August. Sahil Ahmed Shaikh, 27, was arrested on Thursday after he came to Kurla to meet his accomplice. Crime branch has seized a total of 89 diamonds from Shaikh, which were part of the booty from the Gujarat heist.

An officer from the Kurla unit of crime branch received the information about Shaikh coming to Kurla on Thursday to meet his accomplice. Accordingly, they laid a trap and arrested Shaikh.

According to the crime branch officer, a total of six serious offences have been registered against Shaikh in Mumbai and the adjoining areas. In August, Shaikh along with his gang members looted an angadia in Patan city of Gujarat.

While escaping, the gang had fired on policemen in which one police person was seriously injured. Gujarat police were looking out for him since long.

Shaikh was previously arrested for a break-in at a doctor’s house in Jogeshwari. However, after he did not turn up for the case’s hearing, the court issued a warrant against him.