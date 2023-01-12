Gujarat man held for making bomb threat call to Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School | Website

Mumbai: Vikram Singh, who threatened to blow up Dhirubhai Ambani school at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), has been arrested from Gujarat. He made the call to school landline on Tuesday between 4 pm and 4.30 pm.

Singh warned against a timebomb purportedly planted in the school.

The police said the call was received twice on the landline. In one of the calls, the suspect said that he wants to be famous on social media and after this call when the police arrest him, industrialist Mukesh Ambani will know him.

A complaint was made against him at the BKC police station under sections 505(1)(B) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier in October, a threat call was received at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, in which an unknown caller threatened to blow up the hospital

What transpired?

The school's chief security officer told police in the complaint that the call came after school hours and thus was diverted to administrative officer's number.

The first call on Tuesday came at 4pm and then at 4.30pm. The caller also gave the mobile number of his wife and also sent a photo of his Aadhaar card and PAN card to the WhatsApp number of the chief security officer.

The information about the threat was immediately given to all officials and security of the school while also contacting the police, who, along with the bomb squad, searched the entire school but nothing suspicious was found.