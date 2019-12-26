Gujarat farmer offered lift, robbed of Rs 3.3 lakh

Bhayandar: The next time you take a lift, beware, as the helpful strangers may be thieves on the prowl. A 55-year-old farmer from Surendra Nagar in Gujarat was allegedly robbed of Rs3,30,000 by a private cab driver and his accomplice, who posed as a co-passenger in Thane.

The victim, Kiran Butiya (55), lodged a complaint at Kashimira police station on Tuesday. Headed towards Navi Mumbai, Butiya stated, he, along with his niece, had arrived to the city from Gujarat and had alighted from a private bus near Hotel Fountain in Kashimira.

In his complaint, Butiya said he had carried the cash to finalise the purchase deal of a tenement in Ghansoli village. The driver of a private cab who was soliciting passengers offered them a lift up to Thane.

While two other persons were already seated, another person got into the cab and squeezed himself in the boot. A few kilometres from the destination, the driver zoomed away after alighting the occupants as he was urgently summoned by his employer.

Soon, Butiya realised the cash was missing from the handbag, kept in the boot. Unfortunately, Butiya had not noted down the registration number or make of the four-wheeler. Based on the description of the suspects, the police have initiated investigation and are checking CCTV footages.

A case under section 379, IPC was registered against the unidentified cab driver and his accomplice.