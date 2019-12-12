Guests rushed to Borivli hospital after birthday party

Mumbai: Thirty five people, including five children, were rushed to Bhagwati Hospital in Borivli, after they complained of diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach ache, which started on Wednesday morning and on Thursday afternoon. According to doctors, most of the guests suffered from food poisoning after eating cake and biryani at a birthday party. However, all are stable and under observation.

Arjun Singh, who hosted the birthday party of his daughter Aradhya, who turned a year old on December 10, said that all the guests were okay at the party. Suddenly the next day on Wednesday morning, they started to complain of vomiting and stomach pain and were rushed to the nearest hospital simultaneously.

“We do not know what is the actual reason behind this. The food was prepared by our regular caterer, who cooks for almost all occasions at the chawl. There was vegetarian and non-vegetarian biryani and the cake was brought from the local shop near the chawl. Everyone seemed okay at the party night, but started complaining the next morning,” he said.

Dr P Jadhav, medical superintendent of peripheral hospitals said there was a continuous flow of patients since Wednesday morning. Everyone had the same symptoms, which include diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach pain. “We started the medication immediately for the patients, as majority of them showed symptoms of food poisoning. Currently, all are stable,” he said.

MHB police, who is investigating the matter, said they are awaiting the patients' reports and the report from the food samples, after which an appropriate action will be initiated. A first information report (FIR) was not registered. Meanwhile, officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have collected the food and water samples for analysis.