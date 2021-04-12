Gudi Padwa 2021: Even as COVID-19 cases soar, crowd gathers at Mumbai's Dadar flower market; see pics

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government has issued a list of guidelines to be followed during the Gudi Padwa celebrations this year. As per the guidelines, a gathering of more than five people is prohibited in public places from 7 am to 8 pm across the state. Processions, bike rallies, etc. have also been banned.

Check out the full list of guidelines:

1. The government has urged the people for a low-key celebration from 7 am to 8 pm (as there is a night curfew from 8 pm onwards).

2. The government has banned processions, bike rallies and prabhat pheris, which are traditionally organised to welcome the new New Year.

3. A gathering of more than five people is prohibited in public places from 7 am to 8 pm across the state.

4. Following social distancing and other COVID-19 norms, the gudis should be assembled at homes.

5. On Gudi Padwa, the government has urged the local administration to organise health camps, blood donation camps, camps to raise awareness about cleanliness, etc, However, COVID-19 norms must be strictly followed.

Amid the raging pandemic, similar guidelines were also issued during the festivals of Ganesh Utsav, Eid, Dussehra, Christmas, etc.

After reporting 63,294 COVID-19 cases on Sunday--the highest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak last year, Maharashtra recorded a dip in its numbers on Monday. With 51,751 new cases in the day, the number of active cases in the state has jumped to 5,64,746.