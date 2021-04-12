Gudi Padwa 2021: COVID-19 casts shadow over celebrations; processions, bike rallies, ‘prabhat pheris’ banned in Maharashtra

Given the unabated rise in Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra Government, in its guidelines issued on Monday urged the people to keep Gudi Padwa celebrations low-key, from 7am to 8pm, as from 8pm, night curfew would be in effect. This year, the Maharashtrian New Year falls on April 13. The government has strictly prohibited gatherings of more than five people in public places from 7am to 8pm across the state, citing prohibitory orders.

According to the guidelines, processions, bike rallies and ‘prabhat pheris’, which are traditionally organised to welcome the New Year, have also been banned.

The government has urged the people to follow social distancing and other Covid norms while the Gudis are set up.