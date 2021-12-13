Gucci, Chanel, Mini Cooper... : List of things 'conman' Sukesh Chandrasekhar gifted Jacqueline Fernandez

Days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with its ongoing probe in Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, it is now reported that the alleged ‘conman’ showered his rumoured ladylove with extravagant gifts, which invited trouble for her.

According to the ED charge sheet, Fernandez said she received three designer bags from Gucci and Chanel, two Gucci outfits for gym wear.

ED charge sheet also says Fernandez also received a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-colored stones, two Hermes bracelets, and a Mini Cooper which she returned.

Fernandez said Chandrasekhar had also arranged private jet trips for her.

On Thursday last week, the ED questioned Jacqueline for the second consecutive day in connection with the probe.

The actress had spent about eight hours at the agency's office on Wednesday as she was questioned and her statement recorded in multiple sessions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The list of gifts:

Arabian horse worth Rs 52 lakh, Three Persian cats WORTH Rs 9 lakh Three designer bags from Gucci and Chanel Two Gucci outfits Pair of Louis Vuitton shoes Two pairs of diamond earrings Bracelet of multi-colored stones Two Hermes bracelets Mini Cooper

Fernandez has been grilled by the ED at least twice early this year in this case, August 30 and October 20.

The agency suspects she is a "beneficiary" of the proceeds of crime allegedly generated by Chandrashekhar by conning and extorting money from some high-profile people.

A spokesperson for the actor had earlier said she was testifying before the agency as a witness.

"Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely cooperating with the agency in the investigations.

"Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple," the spokesperson had said in a statement in October.

On December 5, The ED had stopped Fernandez at the Mumbai airport and barred her from flying abroad. It asked her to remain in the country as she may be required to join the probe.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 03:43 PM IST