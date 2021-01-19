GST superintendent falls prey to 'sextortion' on Facebook

A 32-year-old superintendent of Goods and Service Tax (GST) fell prey to 'sextortion' when he accepted an unknown friend request on social networking site Facebook (FB). The accused woman on the pretext of video chatting lured the superintendent into a trap and made him perform sexual acts in front of his camera. The accused recorded the entire scene and demanded extortion of Rs 5 lakh otherwise threatened to circulate the video among his relatives and friends. The Marine Drive police have registered an offence of extortion and are investigating the case.

The incident took place on January 7 when the victim was at his Wadala residence. According to the police, one Sonia approached him on FB and asked him whether he was free, she further asked the superintendent whether he was interested in sensual video chat and as soon as he agreed she video called him.

According to the police, by performing sexual acts before the camera she encouraged the superintendent to perform sexual acts in front of the camera and recorded the entire scene which was of around a minute.

The next day, the superintendent was shocked to receive a video recording of his video call with the woman from an unknown number. The person who sent the video also sent him screenshots of the video being sent to his friends and to his relatives on their FB, but the videos had been deleted before they could see them, said police.

The caller then demanded Rs 5 lakh of extortion failing to which he threatened to circulate the videos to his relatives and friends. The victim told the caller to do whatever he liked but he will not budge before the demands. The victim approached the Marine Drive Police Station and lodged his complaint.

"We have registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of 384 (extortion), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and (criminal intimidation) along with section 67A (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form) of the Information Technology act. We are trying to trace the accused with their FB id and with the help of mobile number, said a police officer.