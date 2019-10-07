GRP finds Mumbai beggar, run over by train, had Rs 8.77 lakh in FDs, Rs 1.75lakh in coins stashed in his shanty

The Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) found that a beggar had Rs 8.77 lakh in fixed deposits, Rs 96,000 deposited in coins in bank accounts and another Rs 1.75lakh in coins stashed in his shanty in Govandi.

According to the Hindustan Times, they found all this when GRP was trying to trace the family of the 82-year-old man who was run over by a train between Mankhurd and Govandi stations on Friday. The beggar was identified as Biradichand Pannaramji Azad. The cops are now trying to contact Azad’s son, who lives in Rajasthan after his body was found by the tracks. The GRP registered an accidental death case.

“We found four big dabbas (containers) and a barrel. He had hidden coins of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5 and Rs 10 in plastic pouches inside the containers. We started counting the coins on Saturday afternoon and by Sunday, we had finished counting Rs 1.75 lakh," Pravin Kamble, sub-inspector, Vashi GRP, told the leading daily.

Cops then found a steel container hidden in a corner of the shanty, which had documents like a PAN card, an Aadhar Card and a senior citizen card, all in Azad’s name. Cops also found other documents that included fixed-deposit receipts, amounting to Rs 8.77 lakh, in two different banks as well as passbooks of savings accounts. While going through the documents it was revealed that Azad is from Ramgarh in Rajasthan and has a son, Sukhdev, who is the nominee to all his bank accounts. The cops are now trying to contact Sukhdev.