Coronavirus growth rate in Mumbai decreases, slides to 1.72 %

As the growth rate of coronavirus cases in Mumbai shows downwards trend with each passing day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hails its 'Chase the Virus' campaign for the success. The city as on Thursday, June 25 recorded an improved doubling rate of 41 days, while the growth rate of cases in the city too has dropped to 1.72 per cent.

As per the data released by the BMC revealed that the doubling rate of covid 19 infection cases stood at 41 days, from 30 days on June 16, while the average growth rate has declined to 1.72 per cent from 2.30 per cent on June 17.

Mumbai reported its first coronavirus patient on March 11 and after initial slow growth of cases, there was a sharp spike, especially when the virus outbreak was reported in slum areas of Worli-Koliwada followed by Dharavi, Deonar, Govandi and other suburbs.

"While on one hand, positive growth is being reported in the average doubling rate, the average growth percentage is also reporting a decline every day. Both these things are definitely a ray of hope for Mumbaikars," said a senior BMC official.

On March 22, the doubling rate was just three days. It went on improving from five days on April 15, ten days on May 12, twenty days between June 2 to June 5, 24.5 days on June 10 and 30 days on June 16.

Among 24 wards of the city, H-east ward has the highest doubling rate of 97 days. The ward includes areas such as Bandra East and Khar East.

It is followed by F (North) ward (Wadala, Sewri) with the doubling rate of 91 days.

Meanwhile, R-central (Borivali)and T (Mulund) wards have the lowest doubling rate of 20 days. Followed by R (North) ward (Dahisar) and S ward (Bhandup) with 25 days.

H-east ward has the lowest patient growth rate of 0.7 per cent in the city, followed by G-north ward and E wards with 0.8 per cent and 0.9 per cent growth rate.

The official added, "We have initiated a rapid testing campaign called Mission Zero in North Mumbai on Monday, where we have noticed a surge in the number of cases in the past few weeks. Besides this on Thursday, Mumbai Mayor launched a similar campaign for areas in south Mumbai. This will help us detect cases faster and enable us to treat the patients and save maximum lives."

As per the BMC data, the growth rate in 17 wards is less than 2 per cent. Meanwhile remaining seven wards have recorded a growth rate of above 2.5 per cent. The highest growth rate in the city has been recorded in T and R-Central wards with 3.6 per cent.