Coronavirus Update: Growth rate of COVID-19 cases show downward trend in Mumbai

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data on Thursday has revealed that growth rate of infection and CoVid 19 cases across the city is showing a downward trend. Six out of the total 24 civic administrative wards in Mumbai constitute more than 14,000 of the 35, 273 coronavirus positive cases detected in the city so far, the BMC data has revealed.

Each of these six wards has recorded moreover 2,000 COVID-19 cases in their jurisdiction, the BMC''s infographic about the ward-wise break-up of such cases revealed.

While G (north) which includes Dharavi has now officially become the epicentre of Coronavirus cases in the city by topping the list of "worst affected" areas in the city with the highest number of cases. Meanwhile the G (South) ward which constitutes of Worli, Prabhadevi etc, which was termed as the worst affected wards till last month has now dropped to the seventh position in the list.

The G-north ward, which comprises areas like Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim, tops the list with 2,728 cases, followed by E (Byculla, Agripada, Nagpada) F-North (Matunga, Sion, Antop hill),L (Kurla, Sakinaka), H-East (Bandra East, Khar East) and K-West (Andheri, Juhu) wards with 2,438, 2,377, 2,321, 2,094 and 2,049 cases respectively. The tally of COVID-19 cases from these six wards stood at 14,007.