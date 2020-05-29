Coronavirus Update: Growth rate of COVID-19 cases show downward trend in Mumbai

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data on Thursday has revealed that growth rate of infection and CoVid 19 cases across the city is showing a downward trend. Six out of the total 24 civic administrative wards in Mumbai constitute more than 14,000 of the 35, 273 coronavirus positive cases detected in the city so far, the BMC data has revealed.
Each of these six wards has recorded moreover 2,000 COVID-19 cases in their jurisdiction, the BMC''s infographic about the ward-wise break-up of such cases revealed.
While G (north) which includes Dharavi has now officially become the epicentre of Coronavirus cases in the city by topping the list of "worst affected" areas in the city with the highest number of cases. Meanwhile the G (South) ward which constitutes of Worli, Prabhadevi etc, which was termed as the worst affected wards till last month has now dropped to the seventh position in the list.
The G-north ward, which comprises areas like Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim, tops the list with 2,728 cases, followed by E (Byculla, Agripada, Nagpada) F-North (Matunga, Sion, Antop hill),L (Kurla, Sakinaka), H-East (Bandra East, Khar East) and K-West (Andheri, Juhu) wards with 2,438, 2,377, 2,321, 2,094 and 2,049 cases respectively. The tally of COVID-19 cases from these six wards stood at 14,007.
According to the BMC data, only three wards have less than 500 COVID-19 positive cases. R-North ward (Dahisar), is the least affected ward with the lowest number of cases in the city-- 309 cases, followed by C (Chira Bazar, Kalbadevi, Pydhonie), and B (Dongri, Bhendi Bazaar, Masjid Bunder, Mohammed Ali road) wards in south Mumbai with 380 and 435 cases respectively.
Nine of the 24 administrative wards have less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases, while the cases in nine other wards range between 1,000 and 2,000.
Suresh Kakani additional Municipal Commissioner of BMC said; ", "Out of the total 2,728 cases in G-North ward, 1,639 cases are from Dharavi, the biggest slum in Asia. However, there is a positive thing to this. After battling day and night to contain the outbreak in an area where social distancing was next to impossible. Our team G (North) under its mission Dharavi managed to do a great job. The doubling rate has been better, the number of cases recorded is coming down. The overall growth rate of cases in Mumbai is coming down too."
The infographic also suggests that out of the 9,054 recovered patients, the highest number of 833 were discharged from hospitals in the G-South ward, followed by E ward with 803 patients. The daily average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai has come down to 5.17 per cent from 6.61% last week.
Four wards meanwhile have recorded a growth rate of more than 8 per cent and will face stringent containment measures. These wards include N ward, which covers Ghatkopar area, has the highest 9.6 per cent growth rate, followed by P-North, S and R-Central wards with the growth rate of 8.5 per cent, 8.3 per cent and 8.2 per cent respectively. At 3.1 per cent, the G-South ward has the lowest growth rate among the 24 wards.